Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy Sells 478 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA - Get Free Report) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 478 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.22, for a total value of $131,077.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 51,637 shares in the company, valued at $14,159,898.14. This trade represents a 0.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 3rd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 317 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.99, for a total value of $84,952.83.

On Wednesday, July 29th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,863 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.38, for a total value of $464,594.94.

On Tuesday, July 28th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,419 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.96, for a total value of $614,329.24.

On Monday, July 27th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 782 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.49, for a total value of $203,703.18.

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Natera Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $274.58. 1,128,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,859. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.75 and a fifty-two week high of $288.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $251.03 and a 200 day moving average of $222.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a PE ratio of -168.45 and a beta of 1.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Natera by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,854,334 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $2,944,800,000 after buying an additional 1,225,420 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Natera by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,976,325 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,140,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,263 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Natera by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,389,599 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $545,624,000 after purchasing an additional 72,087 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in Natera by 1,446.1% during the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,633,334 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $603,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,008 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Natera by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,608,644 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $596,078,000 after purchasing an additional 11,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Natera from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research set a $275.00 price objective on Natera and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Natera from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $265.00 target price on Natera in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $267.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Natera

About Natera

Natera is a global diagnostics company that develops and commercializes cell-free DNA and other genetic testing technologies for clinical applications. The company focuses on three principal areas: reproductive health (including non-invasive prenatal testing and carrier screening), oncology (tumor-informed assays for minimal residual disease and recurrence monitoring), and organ transplantation (cell-free DNA tests to detect allograft injury). Natera combines laboratory testing, proprietary bioinformatics, and clinical reporting to deliver personalized genetic information to clinicians and patients.

Key product offerings include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for fetal chromosomal abnormalities and select single-gene conditions; Horizon carrier screening for inherited conditions; Signatera, a personalized, tumor-informed assay used for detecting minimal residual disease and monitoring treatment response in cancer patients; and Prospera, a donor-derived cell-free DNA test used to assess the risk of organ rejection.

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