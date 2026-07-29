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Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy Sells 782 Shares of Stock

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Natera logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Natera CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 782 shares at an average price of $260.49, generating $203,703.18. The sale was made under a Rule 10b5-1 plan to cover tax withholding tied to vested equity awards, reducing his holdings by 1.36%.
  • Natera shares recently traded at $253.82, near their 12-month high of $288.04, with a market capitalization of approximately $36.35 billion. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company.
  • Analysts maintain a broadly positive outlook, with Natera receiving a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average price target of $267.83, though individual targets range from $220 to $310.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Natera.

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA - Get Free Report) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 782 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.49, for a total transaction of $203,703.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 56,714 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,773,429.86. This trade represents a 1.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, July 29th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,863 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.38, for a total transaction of $464,594.94.
  • On Tuesday, July 28th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,419 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.96, for a total transaction of $614,329.24.
  • On Monday, May 4th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 482 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.49, for a total value of $101,456.18.
  • On Friday, May 1st, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 313 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.16, for a total value of $64,528.08.

Natera Stock Performance

NTRA stock traded up $1.60 on Wednesday, hitting $253.82. 925,147 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,572. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $244.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.65. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.81 and a 12-month high of $288.04. The stock has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.72 and a beta of 1.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Natera by 6.6% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Natera by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,993 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the second quarter worth about $558,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on NTRA shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Natera from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Natera from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Natera from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Natera from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $267.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NTRA

About Natera

(Get Free Report)

Natera is a global diagnostics company that develops and commercializes cell-free DNA and other genetic testing technologies for clinical applications. The company focuses on three principal areas: reproductive health (including non-invasive prenatal testing and carrier screening), oncology (tumor-informed assays for minimal residual disease and recurrence monitoring), and organ transplantation (cell-free DNA tests to detect allograft injury). Natera combines laboratory testing, proprietary bioinformatics, and clinical reporting to deliver personalized genetic information to clinicians and patients.

Key product offerings include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for fetal chromosomal abnormalities and select single-gene conditions; Horizon carrier screening for inherited conditions; Signatera, a personalized, tumor-informed assay used for detecting minimal residual disease and monitoring treatment response in cancer patients; and Prospera, a donor-derived cell-free DNA test used to assess the risk of organ rejection.

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