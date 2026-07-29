Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider John Fesko Sells 931 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA - Get Free Report) insider John Fesko sold 931 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.07, for a total transaction of $236,539.17. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 184,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,766,410.83. The trade was a 0.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

John Fesko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 27th, John Fesko sold 782 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.49, for a total transaction of $203,703.18.

On Tuesday, May 26th, John Fesko sold 1,438 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.84, for a total value of $291,683.92.

On Friday, May 1st, John Fesko sold 291 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.16, for a total value of $59,992.56.

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Natera Price Performance

NTRA stock traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $253.82. 925,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,572. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a PE ratio of -155.72 and a beta of 1.51. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.81 and a 52 week high of $288.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $244.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTRA has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Natera from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $249.00 target price on shares of Natera in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Natera presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $267.83.

View Our Latest Report on NTRA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natera

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Natera during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Palladiem LLC acquired a new stake in Natera during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in Natera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Natera by 132.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Natera

Natera is a global diagnostics company that develops and commercializes cell-free DNA and other genetic testing technologies for clinical applications. The company focuses on three principal areas: reproductive health (including non-invasive prenatal testing and carrier screening), oncology (tumor-informed assays for minimal residual disease and recurrence monitoring), and organ transplantation (cell-free DNA tests to detect allograft injury). Natera combines laboratory testing, proprietary bioinformatics, and clinical reporting to deliver personalized genetic information to clinicians and patients.

Key product offerings include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for fetal chromosomal abnormalities and select single-gene conditions; Horizon carrier screening for inherited conditions; Signatera, a personalized, tumor-informed assay used for detecting minimal residual disease and monitoring treatment response in cancer patients; and Prospera, a donor-derived cell-free DNA test used to assess the risk of organ rejection.

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