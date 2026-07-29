Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider Solomon Moshkevich Sells 1,010 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA - Get Free Report) insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 1,010 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.49, for a total value of $263,094.90. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 133,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,810,060.17. This represents a 0.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Solomon Moshkevich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 28th, Solomon Moshkevich sold 1,204 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.07, for a total transaction of $305,900.28.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,000 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.90, for a total transaction of $818,700.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,000 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total transaction of $655,290.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Solomon Moshkevich sold 1,652 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.84, for a total transaction of $335,091.68.

On Friday, May 1st, Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,405 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.69, for a total transaction of $693,564.45.

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Natera Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA traded up $1.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $253.82. 925,147 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,572. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.72 and a beta of 1.51. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.81 and a 12 month high of $288.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $244.16 and a 200-day moving average of $221.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Natera in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research set a $275.00 price objective on Natera and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Natera from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Natera from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Natera in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $267.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Natera

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Natera by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,854,334 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $2,944,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,420 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Natera by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,976,325 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,140,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,263 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Natera by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,389,599 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $545,624,000 after purchasing an additional 72,087 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in Natera by 1,446.1% in the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,633,334 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $603,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,008 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Natera by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,608,644 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $596,078,000 after buying an additional 11,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company's stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera is a global diagnostics company that develops and commercializes cell-free DNA and other genetic testing technologies for clinical applications. The company focuses on three principal areas: reproductive health (including non-invasive prenatal testing and carrier screening), oncology (tumor-informed assays for minimal residual disease and recurrence monitoring), and organ transplantation (cell-free DNA tests to detect allograft injury). Natera combines laboratory testing, proprietary bioinformatics, and clinical reporting to deliver personalized genetic information to clinicians and patients.

Key product offerings include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for fetal chromosomal abnormalities and select single-gene conditions; Horizon carrier screening for inherited conditions; Signatera, a personalized, tumor-informed assay used for detecting minimal residual disease and monitoring treatment response in cancer patients; and Prospera, a donor-derived cell-free DNA test used to assess the risk of organ rejection.

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