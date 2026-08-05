Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider Solomon Moshkevich Sells 3,410 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA - Get Free Report) insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,410 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.58, for a total value of $905,627.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 129,019 shares in the company, valued at $34,264,866.02. This represents a 2.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Solomon Moshkevich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 28th, Solomon Moshkevich sold 1,204 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.07, for a total value of $305,900.28.

On Monday, July 27th, Solomon Moshkevich sold 1,010 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.49, for a total value of $263,094.90.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,000 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.90, for a total value of $818,700.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,000 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total transaction of $655,290.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Solomon Moshkevich sold 1,652 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.84, for a total transaction of $335,091.68.

Get Natera alerts: Sign Up

Natera Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $274.58. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,128,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,859. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.45 and a beta of 1.51. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $251.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.85. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.75 and a 1 year high of $288.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Natera from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Natera in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $249.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. William Blair began coverage on Natera in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research set a $275.00 price objective on Natera and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $267.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NTRA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natera

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new stake in Natera during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Palladiem LLC purchased a new stake in Natera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Natera during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Natera by 132.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company's stock.

About Natera

Natera is a global diagnostics company that develops and commercializes cell-free DNA and other genetic testing technologies for clinical applications. The company focuses on three principal areas: reproductive health (including non-invasive prenatal testing and carrier screening), oncology (tumor-informed assays for minimal residual disease and recurrence monitoring), and organ transplantation (cell-free DNA tests to detect allograft injury). Natera combines laboratory testing, proprietary bioinformatics, and clinical reporting to deliver personalized genetic information to clinicians and patients.

Key product offerings include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for fetal chromosomal abnormalities and select single-gene conditions; Horizon carrier screening for inherited conditions; Signatera, a personalized, tumor-informed assay used for detecting minimal residual disease and monitoring treatment response in cancer patients; and Prospera, a donor-derived cell-free DNA test used to assess the risk of organ rejection.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Natera, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Natera wasn't on the list.

While Natera currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here