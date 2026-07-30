Natera (NTRA) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Natera to post earnings of ($0.4939) per share and revenue of $661.2430 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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Natera Price Performance

Natera stock opened at $253.82 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $244.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.65. Natera has a one year low of $131.81 and a one year high of $288.04. The firm has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a PE ratio of -155.72 and a beta of 1.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Natera from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Natera from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Research cut shares of Natera from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Natera in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $267.83.

View Our Latest Report on Natera

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,863 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.38, for a total transaction of $464,594.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 52,432 shares in the company, valued at $13,075,492.16. This represents a 3.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider John Fesko sold 931 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.07, for a total value of $236,539.17. Following the sale, the insider owned 184,069 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,766,410.83. This represents a 0.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,862 shares of company stock worth $40,416,335. 5.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its position in Natera by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 163 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Natera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Natera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Natera by 214.9% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 211 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Natera

Here are the key news stories impacting Natera this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Most notably, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 5,064 shares for approximately $1.28 million, while CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,770 shares for about $1.48 million. Both executives cited pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plans and said the sales were made to cover tax-withholding obligations related to vested equity awards, reducing the likelihood that the transactions signal a loss of confidence. CFO SEC filing CEO SEC filing

Most notably, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 5,064 shares for approximately $1.28 million, while CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,770 shares for about $1.48 million. Both executives cited pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plans and said the sales were made to cover tax-withholding obligations related to vested equity awards, reducing the likelihood that the transactions signal a loss of confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Insiders John Fesko and Solomon Moshkevich also sold a combined 3,927 shares worth approximately $1.01 million under similar pre-arranged plans to meet tax obligations. They retained substantial holdings after the sales, further limiting the negative interpretation. Fesko SEC filing Moshkevich SEC filing

Insiders John Fesko and Solomon Moshkevich also sold a combined 3,927 shares worth approximately $1.01 million under similar pre-arranged plans to meet tax obligations. They retained substantial holdings after the sales, further limiting the negative interpretation. Negative Sentiment: The concentration of sales by the CEO, CFO and other insiders may nevertheless create modest short-term selling pressure or raise valuation concerns, particularly because NTRA remains well below its 52-week high and carries a negative trailing price-to-earnings ratio. However, the filings contain no new operational or financial warning.

Natera Company Profile

Natera is a global diagnostics company that develops and commercializes cell-free DNA and other genetic testing technologies for clinical applications. The company focuses on three principal areas: reproductive health (including non-invasive prenatal testing and carrier screening), oncology (tumor-informed assays for minimal residual disease and recurrence monitoring), and organ transplantation (cell-free DNA tests to detect allograft injury). Natera combines laboratory testing, proprietary bioinformatics, and clinical reporting to deliver personalized genetic information to clinicians and patients.

Key product offerings include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for fetal chromosomal abnormalities and select single-gene conditions; Horizon carrier screening for inherited conditions; Signatera, a personalized, tumor-informed assay used for detecting minimal residual disease and monitoring treatment response in cancer patients; and Prospera, a donor-derived cell-free DNA test used to assess the risk of organ rejection.

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