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National Bank Financial Boosts Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Price Target to C$55.00

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Canadian Utilities logo with Utilities background
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Key Points

  • National Bank Financial raised Canadian Utilities’ price target from C$51 to C$55 while maintaining a “sector perform” rating; the new target implies 2.6% downside from the prior close.
  • Analyst sentiment remains cautious: seven analysts rate the stock “Hold,” with a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$53.57.
  • Canadian Utilities shares traded at C$56.47, near their 52-week high of C$56.58. The company recently reported quarterly EPS of C$0.51 on revenue of C$914 million.
  • Five stocks we like better than Canadian Utilities.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a "sector perform" rating on the stock. National Bank Financial's price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.60% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, TD increased their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of C$53.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Stock Performance

CU traded up C$1.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$56.47. The stock had a trading volume of 249,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,813. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$52.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$48.94. The firm has a market cap of C$15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 564.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.53. Canadian Utilities has a one year low of C$37.13 and a one year high of C$56.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.03, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$914.00 million for the quarter. Canadian Utilities had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 2.90%. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Utilities will post 2.4063556 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Utilities Ltd, a subsidiary of holding company Atco, offers gas and electricity services. The company's main divisions include electricity (generation, transmission, and distribution), pipelines & liquid (natural gas and water), and Retail Energy. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the firm mainly operates in Canada and Australia, along with some operations in the United States and Mexico. Canadian Utilities launched a large venture called Atco Energy, which provides low-cost and sustainable energy solutions for Alberta.

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Analyst Recommendations for Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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