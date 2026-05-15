National Bank Financial Estimates PAAS Q2 Earnings

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS - Free Report) TSE: PAAS - Stock analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pan American Silver in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.19. The consensus estimate for Pan American Silver's current full-year earnings is $4.50 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pan American Silver's Q3 2026 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.00 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $2.12 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $6.85 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $6.66 EPS, FY2029 earnings at $5.66 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS - Get Free Report) TSE: PAAS last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.25 billion. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 31.66%.Pan American Silver's revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS.

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A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PAAS. TD Cowen raised Pan American Silver from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Pan American Silver from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Pan American Silver from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $68.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on PAAS

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PAAS opened at $61.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Pan American Silver has a 1-year low of $22.17 and a 1-year high of $69.99. The stock's 50-day moving average is $56.09 and its 200 day moving average is $52.57.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Pan American Silver's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pan American Silver

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,282,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,182,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,141,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 662,100 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $36,171,000 after buying an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,520 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Pan American Silver News

Here are the key news stories impacting Pan American Silver this week:

Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank kept an Outperform rating on Pan American Silver NYSE: PAAS and raised several earnings forecasts, reinforcing a bullish outlook. Pan American Silver analyst coverage

Scotiabank kept an rating on and raised several earnings forecasts, reinforcing a bullish outlook. Positive Sentiment: National Bank Financial lifted estimates across multiple quarters and years, including materially higher FY2027, FY2028 and FY2030 EPS projections for Pan American Silver . Pan American Silver analyst coverage

National Bank Financial lifted estimates across multiple quarters and years, including materially higher FY2027, FY2028 and FY2030 EPS projections for . Positive Sentiment: Edison Investment Research increased FY2026 and FY2027 earnings estimates, adding to the broader sentiment that profitability could improve more than previously expected. Pan American Silver analyst coverage

Edison Investment Research increased FY2026 and FY2027 earnings estimates, adding to the broader sentiment that profitability could improve more than previously expected. Negative Sentiment: Recent commentary also pointed to pressure from softer silver prices and operational-risk headlines in Mexico, which can weigh on miner sentiment even when analyst outlooks improve. Silver price and Mexico risk article

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. NYSE: PAAS is a Vancouver-based mining company and one of the world’s largest primary silver producers. The company’s core activities encompass the exploration, development, extraction and processing of silver, with significant by-product production of gold, zinc and lead. Pan American Silver maintains a vertically integrated operating model, covering the full mining value chain from resource discovery through to refined metal production.

With a geographic footprint concentrated across the Americas, Pan American Silver operates multiple mines in Mexico, Peru, Argentina and Bolivia, and is advancing several development and exploration projects in Chile and Ecuador.

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