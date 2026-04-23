National Bank Financial Forecasts Weaker Earnings for CAE

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE - Free Report) NYSE: CAE - Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CAE in a report issued on Thursday, April 16th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.20. National Bank Financial currently has a "Outperform" rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CAE's FY2028 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

CAE has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded CAE from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$38.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on CAE from C$49.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their target price on CAE from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. TD reduced their target price on CAE from C$53.00 to C$49.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on CAE from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of C$51.00.

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CAE Stock Down 0.3%

CAE opened at C$34.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$38.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$39.98. CAE has a twelve month low of C$33.15 and a twelve month high of C$47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of C$11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.71.

CAE (TSE:CAE - Get Free Report) NYSE: CAE last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. CAE had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 7.73%.

Key Headlines Impacting CAE

Here are the key news stories impacting CAE this week:

Positive Sentiment: National Bank Financial kept an "Outperform" rating and a C$53 price target on CAE, and published multi-year EPS projections (e.g., FY2028 EPS forecast of $1.58) that imply substantial upside versus the current share price. MarketBeat CAE page

National Bank Financial kept an "Outperform" rating and a C$53 price target on CAE, and published multi-year EPS projections (e.g., FY2028 EPS forecast of $1.58) that imply substantial upside versus the current share price. Neutral Sentiment: Press roundups and analyst-comment coverage (e.g., The Globe and Mail / TipRanks piece) are summarizing differing takes on industrials and CAE specifically — informative but not a single catalyst. Analysts Offer Insights on Industrial Goods Companies

Press roundups and analyst-comment coverage (e.g., The Globe and Mail / TipRanks piece) are summarizing differing takes on industrials and CAE specifically — informative but not a single catalyst. Negative Sentiment: National Bank Financial trimmed several near-term and FY2027 EPS estimates (examples: FY2027 cut to $1.27 from $1.36; Q4‑2027 cut to $0.44 from $0.49; Q2‑2027 to $0.26 from $0.29), signaling slightly weaker near-term profitability than previously expected — downward revisions that can pressure the stock. MarketBeat CAE page

National Bank Financial trimmed several near-term and FY2027 EPS estimates (examples: FY2027 cut to $1.27 from $1.36; Q4‑2027 cut to $0.44 from $0.49; Q2‑2027 to $0.26 from $0.29), signaling slightly weaker near-term profitability than previously expected — downward revisions that can pressure the stock. Negative Sentiment: TD trimmed its price target from C$53 to C$49 while maintaining a "buy" rating — a lower target reduces immediate upside assumptions and can weigh on sentiment even though the rating stays positive. CAE Given New C$49.00 Price Target at TD

About CAE

CAE Inc is a global company focused on delivering training for the civil aviation, defense, security, and healthcare markets. Multiple types of simulators and synthetic exercises may be sold to customers to serve as alternatives for live-training experiences. The company's training solutions are provided through products and services. CAE has many different training locations where clients can be trained and educated through a series of programs. Additionally, part of the revenues come from supplying aviation personnel on a lease, along with providing aviation support organizations.

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