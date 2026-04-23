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National Bank Financial Forecasts Weaker Earnings for CAE

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
CAE logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • National Bank Financial trimmed FY2026 EPS for CAE to $1.19 from $1.20 and cut several near-term FY2027/Q estimates, but kept an "Outperform" rating and a C$53 price target while forecasting FY2028 EPS of $1.58.
  • Analyst consensus remains broadly positive with nine Buys and one Hold, a MarketBeat consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of C$51 versus the current share price of C$34.79, implying notable upside.
  • CAE trades around C$34.79 with a market cap of C$11.2B, a P/E of ~29.5 and a debt-to-equity ratio of ~62.8, metrics that inform valuation and leverage-related risk considerations.
  • Five stocks we like better than CAE.

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE - Free Report) NYSE: CAE - Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CAE in a report issued on Thursday, April 16th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.20. National Bank Financial currently has a "Outperform" rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CAE's FY2028 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

CAE has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded CAE from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$38.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on CAE from C$49.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their target price on CAE from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. TD reduced their target price on CAE from C$53.00 to C$49.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on CAE from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of C$51.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CAE

CAE Stock Down 0.3%

CAE opened at C$34.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$38.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$39.98. CAE has a twelve month low of C$33.15 and a twelve month high of C$47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of C$11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.71.

CAE (TSE:CAE - Get Free Report) NYSE: CAE last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. CAE had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 7.73%.

Key Headlines Impacting CAE

Here are the key news stories impacting CAE this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: National Bank Financial kept an "Outperform" rating and a C$53 price target on CAE, and published multi-year EPS projections (e.g., FY2028 EPS forecast of $1.58) that imply substantial upside versus the current share price. MarketBeat CAE page
  • Neutral Sentiment: Press roundups and analyst-comment coverage (e.g., The Globe and Mail / TipRanks piece) are summarizing differing takes on industrials and CAE specifically — informative but not a single catalyst. Analysts Offer Insights on Industrial Goods Companies
  • Negative Sentiment: National Bank Financial trimmed several near-term and FY2027 EPS estimates (examples: FY2027 cut to $1.27 from $1.36; Q4‑2027 cut to $0.44 from $0.49; Q2‑2027 to $0.26 from $0.29), signaling slightly weaker near-term profitability than previously expected — downward revisions that can pressure the stock. MarketBeat CAE page
  • Negative Sentiment: TD trimmed its price target from C$53 to C$49 while maintaining a "buy" rating — a lower target reduces immediate upside assumptions and can weigh on sentiment even though the rating stays positive. CAE Given New C$49.00 Price Target at TD

About CAE

(Get Free Report)

CAE Inc is a global company focused on delivering training for the civil aviation, defense, security, and healthcare markets. Multiple types of simulators and synthetic exercises may be sold to customers to serve as alternatives for live-training experiences. The company's training solutions are provided through products and services. CAE has many different training locations where clients can be trained and educated through a series of programs. Additionally, part of the revenues come from supplying aviation personnel on a lease, along with providing aviation support organizations.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for CAE (TSE:CAE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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