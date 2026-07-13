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National Bank Financial Issues Positive Forecast for Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Stock Price

Written by MarketBeat
July 13, 2026
Bird Construction logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • National Bank Financial raised its price target on Bird Construction from C$57.00 to C$72.00 and kept an outperform rating, implying modest upside from the prior close.
  • Bird Construction has attracted multiple bullish analyst revisions recently, with several firms lifting targets and the stock now carrying an overall Buy consensus and average price target of C$62.60.
  • The shares rose 0.7% to C$68.11, near the stock’s 52-week high of C$68.74, while the company reported C$0.25 EPS on revenue of C$783.37 million in its latest quarter.
  • Interested in Bird Construction? Here are five stocks we like better.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$57.00 to C$72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. National Bank Financial's price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.71% from the stock's previous close.

BDT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Bird Construction from C$50.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$44.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their target price on Bird Construction from C$65.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company an "outperformer" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bird Construction from C$60.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Finally, TD raised their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$63.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of C$62.60.

Read Our Latest Report on Bird Construction

Bird Construction Stock Up 0.7%

TSE BDT traded up C$0.47 on Monday, reaching C$68.11. The company had a trading volume of 127,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Bird Construction has a 1 year low of C$22.40 and a 1 year high of C$68.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$59.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$43.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 75.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.34.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$783.37 million for the quarter. Bird Construction had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 11.25%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bird Construction will post 2.7598533 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bird Construction Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in the Canadian construction market. The company focuses primarily on projects in the industrial, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It provides construction services such as new construction for industrial, commercial, and institutional markets; industrial maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) services, heavy civil construction and contract surface mining; as well as vertical infrastructure including, electrical, mechanical, and specialty trades.

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Analyst Recommendations for Bird Construction (TSE:BDT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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