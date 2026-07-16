National Bank Financial Issues Positive Forecast for NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Stock Price

NFI Group (TSE:NFI - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. National Bank Financial's target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.37% from the stock's current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$25.50 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. TD increased their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of NFI Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on NFI Group from C$24.50 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NFI Group currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of C$25.38.

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NFI Group Stock Performance

NFI Group stock traded down C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$25.58. 164,663 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,078. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.05. NFI Group has a one year low of C$12.50 and a one year high of C$25.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.66. The company has a market cap of C$3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.14.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NFI Group had a negative return on equity of 22.22% and a negative net margin of 3.32%.The company had revenue of C$1.17 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that NFI Group will post 1.2814107 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NFI Group

In related news, Director Adam L. Gray purchased 5,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$22.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$117,260.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,556,415 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$576,297,158.25. This trade represents a 0.02% increase in their position. Also, Director Colin Robertson purchased 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$20.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$312,300.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 333,783 shares in the company, valued at C$6,949,362.06. This represents a 4.71% increase in their position. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 242,015 shares of company stock worth $5,025,732. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NFI Group

Leveraging 450 years of combined experience, NFI is leading the electrification of mass mobility around the world. With zero-emission buses and coaches, infrastructure, and technology, NFI meets today's urban demands for scalable smart mobility solutions. Together, NFI is enabling more livable cities through connected, clean, and sustainable transportation. With over 9,000 team members in ten countries, NFI is a leading global bus manufacturer of mass mobility solutions under the brands New Flyer® (heavy-duty transit buses), MCI® (motorcoaches), Alexander Dennis Limited (single- and double-deck buses), ARBOC® (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI Parts¿.

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