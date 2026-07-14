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National Bank Financial Lowers B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Price Target to C$9.75

Written by MarketBeat
July 14, 2026
B2Gold logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • National Bank Financial cut its price target on B2Gold from C$10.70 to C$9.75, while keeping an outperform rating on the stock. The new target still implies significant upside from the prior close.
  • B2Gold shares were little changed in Tuesday trading at C$5.34, with volume below average. The stock has traded between C$4.56 and C$8.60 over the past 12 months.
  • The company recently reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter on revenue of C$1.61 billion, and analysts expect full-year EPS of about 0.56. Insider selling has also continued, with executives selling shares over the last 90 days.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO - Get Free Report) NYSE: BTG had its target price dropped by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$10.70 to C$9.75 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. National Bank Financial's target price would suggest a potential upside of 82.58% from the company's previous close.

B2Gold Stock Performance

TSE:BTO traded down C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$5.34. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,429,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,403,275. B2Gold has a 12 month low of C$4.56 and a 12 month high of C$8.60. The firm has a market cap of C$7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$6.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.16, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 1.19.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO - Get Free Report) NYSE: BTG last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter. B2Gold had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business had revenue of C$1.61 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.5596659 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at B2Gold

In related news, insider Randall Chatwin sold 67,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.33, for a total transaction of C$429,534.81. Following the sale, the insider owned 130,043 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$823,172.19. This represents a 34.29% decrease in their position. Also, insider William Lytle sold 14,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.88, for a total transaction of C$82,843.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 218,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,284,633. The trade was a 6.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 250,238 shares of company stock valued at $1,564,825. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About B2Gold

(Get Free Report)

B2Gold is a responsible international gold producer headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. Founded in 2007, today, B2Gold has operating gold mines in Canada, Mali, Namibia and the Philippines, and numerous development and exploration projects in various countries.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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