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National Bank Financial Raises Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Price Target to C$103.00

Written by MarketBeat
July 13, 2026
Badger Infrastructure Solutions logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • National Bank Financial raised its price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions to C$103.00 from C$74.00 and kept an outperform rating, implying about 12.2% upside from the current share price.
  • Other brokers have also turned more positive on BDGI recently, including upgrades and higher targets from CIBC, Stifel Nicolaus, Raymond James, and Canaccord Genuity. The stock now has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy with an average target price of C$93.88.
  • Shares were little changed at C$91.79 after trading volume came in below average, while the company’s latest quarter showed C$0.31 EPS and C$282.57 million in revenue. Analysts expect full-year EPS of about 3.30.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$74.00 to C$103.00 in a research note issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. National Bank Financial's price target points to a potential upside of 12.21% from the company's current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BDGI. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$85.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an "outperformer" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$82.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$77.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$90.00 to C$112.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$93.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Badger Infrastructure Solutions

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of BDGI traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$91.79. The company had a trading volume of 64,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.90, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.64 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$88.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$75.98. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 52 week low of C$50.58 and a 52 week high of C$95.94.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$282.57 million during the quarter. Badger Infrastructure Solutions had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 7.11%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Badger Infrastructure Solutions will post 3.3008403 EPS for the current year.

About Badger Infrastructure Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd is North America's provider of non-destructive excavating services. Its key technology is the Badger Hydrovac, which is used primarily for safe excavation around critical infrastructure and in congested underground conditions. The Badger Hydrovac uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a powerful vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company manufactures and designs its truck-mounted hydrovac units, giving an opportunity to incorporate feedback from its hydrovac operators into its existing and future design and manufacturing processes.

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Analyst Recommendations for Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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