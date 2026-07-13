National Bank Financial Raises Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Price Target to C$103.00

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$74.00 to C$103.00 in a research note issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. National Bank Financial's price target points to a potential upside of 12.21% from the company's current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BDGI. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$85.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an "outperformer" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$82.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$77.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$90.00 to C$112.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$93.88.

Get BDGI alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Analysis on Badger Infrastructure Solutions

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of BDGI traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$91.79. The company had a trading volume of 64,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.90, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.64 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$88.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$75.98. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 52 week low of C$50.58 and a 52 week high of C$95.94.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$282.57 million during the quarter. Badger Infrastructure Solutions had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 7.11%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Badger Infrastructure Solutions will post 3.3008403 EPS for the current year.

About Badger Infrastructure Solutions

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd is North America's provider of non-destructive excavating services. Its key technology is the Badger Hydrovac, which is used primarily for safe excavation around critical infrastructure and in congested underground conditions. The Badger Hydrovac uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a powerful vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company manufactures and designs its truck-mounted hydrovac units, giving an opportunity to incorporate feedback from its hydrovac operators into its existing and future design and manufacturing processes.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Badger Infrastructure Solutions, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Badger Infrastructure Solutions wasn't on the list.

While Badger Infrastructure Solutions currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here