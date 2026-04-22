National Bank Financial Reduces Earnings Estimates for CAE

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE - Free Report) NYSE: CAE - Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q4 2026 EPS estimates for shares of CAE in a report issued on Thursday, April 16th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.42. National Bank Financial has a "Outperform" rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CAE's Q2 2027 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2028 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q4 2028 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Get CAE alerts: Sign Up

CAE (TSE:CAE - Get Free Report) NYSE: CAE last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CAE had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 7.50%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CAE. Scotiabank upped their price target on CAE from C$49.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded CAE from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$38.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. TD Securities reduced their target price on CAE from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$50.00 target price on CAE and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their target price on CAE from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CAE has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$51.22.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CAE

CAE Stock Down 2.8%

CAE opened at C$34.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$38.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$40.02. The company has a market cap of C$11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.71. CAE has a 1 year low of C$32.07 and a 1 year high of C$47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.91.

About CAE

CAE Inc is a global company focused on delivering training for the civil aviation, defense, security, and healthcare markets. Multiple types of simulators and synthetic exercises may be sold to customers to serve as alternatives for live-training experiences. The company's training solutions are provided through products and services. CAE has many different training locations where clients can be trained and educated through a series of programs. Additionally, part of the revenues come from supplying aviation personnel on a lease, along with providing aviation support organizations.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CAE, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CAE wasn't on the list.

While CAE currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here