National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08, FiscalAI reports. National Bank had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 18.66%.The firm had revenue of $126.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.30 million.

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National Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NBHC stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.07. The company had a trading volume of 356,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,111. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $40.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.11. National Bank has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $43.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.78.

National Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This is a positive change from National Bank's previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. National Bank's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NBHC shares. Zacks Research upgraded National Bank from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded National Bank from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of National Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of National Bank in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of National Bank from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $45.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NBHC

Insider Transactions at National Bank

In related news, insider John Steinmetz purchased 24,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,122.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 536,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,216,630.64. This trade represents a 4.72% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of National Bank

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in National Bank by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 430,078 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $16,347,000 after acquiring an additional 250,088 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of National Bank by 143.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 405,164 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $15,400,000 after purchasing an additional 238,642 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Bank by 2,057.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 199,453 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $7,633,000 after purchasing an additional 190,210 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in National Bank by 146.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 304,987 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $11,785,000 after purchasing an additional 181,137 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in National Bank by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 236,354 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $9,133,000 after buying an additional 139,527 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation NYSE: NBHC is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Through its network of community bank subsidiaries, the company provides deposit, lending and payment solutions to consumer, small business and commercial clients across multiple U.S. markets.

Since its founding in 1992, National Bank Holdings has pursued a growth strategy focused on acquiring and integrating locally branded community banks. Its footprint spans the Midwest and Southern United States, including Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Colorado, Illinois and Tennessee.

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