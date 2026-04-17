National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Reaches New 1-Year High - What's Next?

National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $43.09 and last traded at $42.9850, with a volume of 151035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.25.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NBHC shares. Zacks Research upgraded National Bank from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of National Bank in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wall Street Zen cut National Bank from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on National Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded National Bank from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Bank has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $45.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NBHC

National Bank Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.05.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $99.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.48 million. National Bank had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 8.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that National Bank Holdings Corporation will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

National Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were given a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from National Bank's previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. National Bank's dividend payout ratio is 44.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John Steinmetz bought 24,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.41 per share, with a total value of $1,002,122.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 536,504 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,216,630.64. This represents a 4.72% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 650.9% during the third quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 50.8% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of National Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation NYSE: NBHC is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Through its network of community bank subsidiaries, the company provides deposit, lending and payment solutions to consumer, small business and commercial clients across multiple U.S. markets.

Since its founding in 1992, National Bank Holdings has pursued a growth strategy focused on acquiring and integrating locally branded community banks. Its footprint spans the Midwest and Southern United States, including Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Colorado, Illinois and Tennessee.

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