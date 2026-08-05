National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF - Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.14 and traded as high as $163.45. National Bank of Canada shares last traded at $160.74, with a volume of 32,619 shares.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTIOF. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial cut National Bank of Canada from a "neutral" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered National Bank of Canada from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Report on National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada Stock Down 1.3%

The stock has a market capitalization of $61.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.87. The business's 50-day moving average is $156.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 15.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada OTCMKTS: NTIOF is a full‑service Canadian financial institution headquartered in Montreal, Quebec. The bank offers a broad range of products and services for personal, commercial and institutional clients, including deposit accounts, mortgages and consumer lending, small‑ and medium‑sized business banking, corporate lending, and cash management solutions.

In addition to traditional banking, National Bank provides wealth management and brokerage services through its private banking and advisory channels, and operates an investment banking and capital markets platform that delivers underwriting, advisory, trading and research services.

Further Reading

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