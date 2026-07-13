National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Sets New 1-Year High - Should You Buy?

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$230.87 and last traded at C$229.92, with a volume of 48775 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$229.93.

Get NA alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on NA. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$209.00 to C$221.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$205.00 to C$224.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. TD boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$182.00 to C$202.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$206.50 to C$203.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$172.00 to C$188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of C$201.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$88.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company's 50-day simple moving average is C$212.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$191.74.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported C$3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.91 billion for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 16.87%. Analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 10.8360791 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 1st will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada's previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. National Bank of Canada's payout ratio is 42.83%.

About National Bank of Canada

With $618 billion in assets as at April 30, 2026, National Bank of Canada (the 'Bank') is one of Canada's six systemically important banks. The Bank has more than 35,000 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and operates through three business segments in Canada: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and Financial Markets. A fourth segment, U.S. Specialty Finance and International, complements the growth of its domestic operations. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange TSX: NA.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider National Bank of Canada, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and National Bank of Canada wasn't on the list.

While National Bank of Canada currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here