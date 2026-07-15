National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.15 and traded as high as $36.50. National Bankshares shares last traded at $36.12, with a volume of 77,278 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings raised National Bankshares from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen raised National Bankshares from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Research cut National Bankshares from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, National Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NKSH

National Bankshares Stock Performance

The stock's fifty day moving average price is $35.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.15. The firm has a market cap of $230.08 million, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.62.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.13. National Bankshares had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Bankshares, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 427.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. National Bankshares's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Bankshares

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in National Bankshares by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,273 shares of the bank's stock valued at $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,437 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in National Bankshares by 398.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,746 shares of the bank's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in National Bankshares during the second quarter worth $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in National Bankshares by 37.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,493 shares of the bank's stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in National Bankshares by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 334,517 shares of the bank's stock valued at $9,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.73% of the company's stock.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc is a Virginia-based bank holding company headquartered in Reston. Through its primary subsidiaries, National Bank of Blacksburg and The Bank of Giles and Montgomery, the company offers a full suite of community banking services to individuals, small businesses and nonprofit organizations.

The company’s core activities include deposit-taking, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, trust and wealth management, and electronic banking platforms.

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