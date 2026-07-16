National Bankshares (NKSH) Expected to Release Earnings on Thursday

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share and revenue of $15.65 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $15.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 million. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 20.39%. On average, analysts expect National Bankshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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National Bankshares Stock Performance

NKSH stock opened at $36.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.62. National Bankshares has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The stock's fifty day moving average is $35.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.17.

National Bankshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 427.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. National Bankshares's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of National Bankshares from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Zacks Research cut shares of National Bankshares from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised National Bankshares from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Bankshares currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on National Bankshares

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Bankshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKSH. Fourthstone LLC lifted its position in shares of National Bankshares by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 226,138 shares of the bank's stock valued at $7,582,000 after acquiring an additional 97,641 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in shares of National Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $4,034,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,273 shares of the bank's stock worth $4,197,000 after acquiring an additional 10,437 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,853 shares of the bank's stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 9,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mindset Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. 29.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc is a Virginia-based bank holding company headquartered in Reston. Through its primary subsidiaries, National Bank of Blacksburg and The Bank of Giles and Montgomery, the company offers a full suite of community banking services to individuals, small businesses and nonprofit organizations.

The company’s core activities include deposit-taking, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, trust and wealth management, and electronic banking platforms.

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