National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10, Zacks reports. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 27.48%. National Fuel Gas updated its FY 2026 guidance to 7.400-7.600 EPS.

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National Fuel Gas Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:NFG traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,130,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,028. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $75.17 and a one year high of $97.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.37. The business's 50 day moving average is $78.74 and its 200-day moving average is $84.48.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.555 per share. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas's previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. National Fuel Gas's dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings cut National Fuel Gas from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Fuel Gas presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $105.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on National Fuel Gas

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Fuel Gas

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth $1,986,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,258,605 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $100,764,000 after acquiring an additional 141,553 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 223.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 40,395 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 27,915 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $529,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 43,852 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company NYSE: NFG is a diversified energy company engaged primarily in the production, gathering, transmission, distribution and marketing of natural gas. The company operates through four principal segments: Exploration & Production, Pipeline & Storage, Utilities, and Energy Marketing. Its integrated asset base spans upstream development in the Appalachian Basin, regional pipeline networks, underground storage facilities, and regulated utility distribution systems.

In its Exploration & Production segment, National Fuel Gas focuses on developing natural gas reserves in the Marcellus and Utica shales, leveraging modern drilling and completion techniques.

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