National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.400-7.600 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 7.440. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NFG shares. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings cut National Fuel Gas from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Read Our Latest Report on National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:NFG traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $81.09. 1,130,694 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,029. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.37. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $75.17 and a 52-week high of $97.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.74 and a 200-day moving average of $84.48.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 20.62%. National Fuel Gas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.400-7.600 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas's previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. National Fuel Gas's dividend payout ratio is 30.04%.

Institutional Trading of National Fuel Gas

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFG. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company NYSE: NFG is a diversified energy company engaged primarily in the production, gathering, transmission, distribution and marketing of natural gas. The company operates through four principal segments: Exploration & Production, Pipeline & Storage, Utilities, and Energy Marketing. Its integrated asset base spans upstream development in the Appalachian Basin, regional pipeline networks, underground storage facilities, and regulated utility distribution systems.

In its Exploration & Production segment, National Fuel Gas focuses on developing natural gas reserves in the Marcellus and Utica shales, leveraging modern drilling and completion techniques.

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