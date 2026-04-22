National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Given New $84.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI - Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $86.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "equal weight" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.78% from the stock's current price.

NHI has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial set a $85.00 price target on National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered National Health Investors from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on National Health Investors from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $87.50.

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National Health Investors Trading Down 6.5%

Shares of NYSE:NHI traded down $5.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.94. 313,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,865. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a current ratio of 6.90. The business's 50-day moving average price is $85.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.44. National Health Investors has a 12 month low of $68.80 and a 12 month high of $91.38.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $105.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.12 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 37.81%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. National Health Investors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.940-4.990 EPS. Analysts predict that National Health Investors will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Health Investors

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,301,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in National Health Investors by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,613,051 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $128,238,000 after buying an additional 409,559 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in National Health Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $21,869,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in National Health Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $19,856,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in National Health Investors by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 614,960 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $43,121,000 after buying an additional 246,486 shares during the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Health Investors Company Profile

National Health Investors, Inc NYSE: NHI is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and financing high-quality healthcare and senior housing facilities in the United States. The company's portfolio encompasses a diverse range of properties, including skilled nursing centers, assisted living and memory care communities, behavioral health facilities, dialysis clinics, and medical office buildings. NHI typically enters into long-term net-lease agreements with experienced healthcare operators, providing stable and predictable rental income streams while enabling its tenants to concentrate on delivering quality care.

Since its founding in 1991 and initial public offering later that year, National Health Investors has pursued a disciplined growth strategy centered on strategic acquisitions, joint ventures, and selective development.

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