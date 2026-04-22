National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Shares Down 5.5% After Analyst Downgrade

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI - Get Free Report) was down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $92.00 to $89.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. National Health Investors traded as low as $78.73 and last traded at $78.7890. Approximately 226,552 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 281,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.35.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NHI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded National Health Investors from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $85.00 price target on National Health Investors in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on National Health Investors from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a $85.00 price target on National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $87.83.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on National Health Investors

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Health Investors

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in National Health Investors by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 96,287 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $7,655,000 after purchasing an additional 18,582 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in National Health Investors by 293.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 167,300 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $13,300,000 after purchasing an additional 124,800 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its position in National Health Investors by 189.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 116,570 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $9,267,000 after purchasing an additional 76,339 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its position in National Health Investors by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 260,000 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $20,670,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in National Health Investors by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 986,708 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $78,443,000 after purchasing an additional 176,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company's stock.

National Health Investors Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a current ratio of 6.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.44. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.63.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.01). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 37.81%.The business had revenue of $105.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. National Health Investors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.940-4.990 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. National Health Investors's dividend payout ratio is currently 121.85%.

About National Health Investors

National Health Investors, Inc NYSE: NHI is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and financing high-quality healthcare and senior housing facilities in the United States. The company's portfolio encompasses a diverse range of properties, including skilled nursing centers, assisted living and memory care communities, behavioral health facilities, dialysis clinics, and medical office buildings. NHI typically enters into long-term net-lease agreements with experienced healthcare operators, providing stable and predictable rental income streams while enabling its tenants to concentrate on delivering quality care.

Since its founding in 1991 and initial public offering later that year, National Health Investors has pursued a disciplined growth strategy centered on strategic acquisitions, joint ventures, and selective development.

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