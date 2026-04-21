National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - What's Next?

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI - Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $80.40 and traded as high as $86.23. National Health Investors shares last traded at $84.8760, with a volume of 301,761 shares.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded National Health Investors from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on National Health Investors from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $85.00 price objective on National Health Investors in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on National Health Investors from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $86.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on National Health Investors

National Health Investors Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.40.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.01). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 37.81%.The firm had revenue of $105.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. National Health Investors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.940-4.990 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. National Health Investors's dividend payout ratio is 121.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Health Investors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,498,414 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $516,624,000 after acquiring an additional 52,474 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,023,381 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $143,651,000 after acquiring an additional 95,812 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,668,006 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $127,386,000 after acquiring an additional 30,968 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,613,051 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $128,238,000 after acquiring an additional 409,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,262,657 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $96,443,000 after acquiring an additional 18,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company's stock.

National Health Investors Company Profile

National Health Investors, Inc NYSE: NHI is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and financing high-quality healthcare and senior housing facilities in the United States. The company's portfolio encompasses a diverse range of properties, including skilled nursing centers, assisted living and memory care communities, behavioral health facilities, dialysis clinics, and medical office buildings. NHI typically enters into long-term net-lease agreements with experienced healthcare operators, providing stable and predictable rental income streams while enabling its tenants to concentrate on delivering quality care.

Since its founding in 1991 and initial public offering later that year, National Health Investors has pursued a disciplined growth strategy centered on strategic acquisitions, joint ventures, and selective development.

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