National Steel (NYSE:SID) Hits New 52-Week Low - Time to Sell?

National Steel Company (NYSE:SID - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.8850 and last traded at $0.9040, with a volume of 688852 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.9856.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SID. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of National Steel in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Research raised shares of National Steel from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Sell" and a consensus price target of $1.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on SID

National Steel Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.36.

National Steel (NYSE:SID - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.13). National Steel had a negative return on equity of 10.69% and a negative net margin of 3.92%.The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.08 billion. Research analysts forecast that National Steel Company will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its position in National Steel stock. HRT Financial LP increased its stake in National Steel Company (NYSE:SID - Free Report) by 175.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 564,262 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 359,335 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP's holdings in National Steel were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About National Steel

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel Industry, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as hot and cold rolled, galvanized, galvalume, pre-painted, and metal sheets products; coil, sheets, and derivatives; tiles and derivatives, pipes, and profiles; long steel products; steel packaging solutions for the food industry; chemical packaging solution; and carbochemical products.

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