National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $543.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $545.09 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 1.49%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. National Vision updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.850-1.090 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from National Vision's conference call:

Q1 results were solid , with revenue up 6.6% to $544 million, comparable store sales up 4.5%, and adjusted operating margin expanding 210 basis points to 10.2%. Adjusted EPS rose to $0.45 from $0.34 a year ago.

, with revenue up 6.6% to $544 million, comparable store sales up 4.5%, and adjusted operating margin expanding 210 basis points to 10.2%. Adjusted EPS rose to $0.45 from $0.34 a year ago. The company reaffirmed full-year 2026 guidance , citing confidence in its growth initiatives and saying Q2 comp trends are temporarily pressured by the new website re-platforming. Management said traffic is improving sequentially and the business remains within plan.

The company , citing confidence in its growth initiatives and saying Q2 comp trends are temporarily pressured by the new website re-platforming. Management said traffic is improving sequentially and the business remains within plan. Mix shift toward higher-value customers and products continued to drive ticket growth, especially in managed care, progressive lenses, and premium frames. Management said cash-pay customers are also trading up, supporting stronger and more profitable growth.

continued to drive ticket growth, especially in managed care, progressive lenses, and premium frames. Management said cash-pay customers are also trading up, supporting stronger and more profitable growth. The company highlighted several new product and merchandising launches , including Ray-Ban Meta expansion, Nikeon Lenswear pilot, and added premium brands like Tory Burch, Polo Ralph Lauren, and Persol. Management believes these initiatives should help lift average ticket and margins over time.

The company highlighted several , including Ray-Ban Meta expansion, Nikeon Lenswear pilot, and added premium brands like Tory Burch, Polo Ralph Lauren, and Persol. Management believes these initiatives should help lift average ticket and margins over time. Cost discipline and balance sheet improvements helped profitability, with SG&A leverage driving margin expansion and debt falling to $241.8 million net of discounts. National Vision also ended the quarter with $361.2 million of total liquidity and expects about $10 million of annualized cost savings this year.

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National Vision Stock Performance

EYE traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,827,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.42. National Vision has a one year low of $14.75 and a one year high of $30.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.18.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

EYE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on National Vision from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded National Vision from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Research lowered National Vision from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on National Vision from $38.00 to $27.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on National Vision from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Vision presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $29.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on National Vision

Insider Buying and Selling at National Vision

In other news, Chairman L Reade Fahs sold 4,071 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $120,379.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 359,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,626,245.63. This trade represents a 1.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of National Vision

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in National Vision by 1,242.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,532,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $132,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194,614 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of National Vision by 127.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,965,856 shares of the company's stock worth $45,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,213 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of National Vision by 1,252.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,149,680 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,559,000 after buying an additional 1,064,645 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Vision in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,696,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Vision in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,109,000.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc is an American optical retailer specializing in accessible vision care and eyewear. The company operates under multiple retail banners, offering comprehensive eye health services and a wide range of optical products. Since its founding in the early 1990s, National Vision has focused on providing value-driven solutions, targeting underserved and price‐conscious consumer segments.

Through its primary retail brands—including America's Best Contacts & Eyeglasses, Eyeglass World, Optical America and Vista Optical—National Vision delivers services such as comprehensive eye examinations, prescription eyewear, contact lenses, sunglasses and lens accessories.

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