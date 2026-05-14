National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE - Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "equal weight" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price objective points to a potential upside of 15.13% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of National Vision from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of National Vision from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of National Vision in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on National Vision from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded National Vision from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Vision has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $31.23.

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Read Our Latest Stock Report on EYE

National Vision Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:EYE traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.37. 506,165 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,952. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.18. National Vision has a fifty-two week low of $14.75 and a fifty-two week high of $30.02. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $25.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. National Vision had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 1.49%.The firm had revenue of $543.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. National Vision's revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. National Vision has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.850-1.090 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Vision will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman L Reade Fahs sold 7,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $224,837.58. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 694,880 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,554,550.40. This trade represents a 1.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Vision

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in National Vision during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in National Vision by 176.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in National Vision during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in National Vision by 317.4% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,653 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter.

National Vision News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting National Vision this week:

Positive Sentiment: National Vision reported first-quarter EPS of $0.45, topping analyst estimates and improving from $0.34 a year ago, which supports the stock. National Vision Holdings, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

National Vision reported first-quarter EPS of $0.45, topping analyst estimates and improving from $0.34 a year ago, which supports the stock. Positive Sentiment: The company’s revenue grew 6.6% year over year, showing continued demand and operational momentum despite a modest miss versus forecasts. MarketBeat earnings report

The company’s revenue grew 6.6% year over year, showing continued demand and operational momentum despite a modest miss versus forecasts. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America cut its price target to $30 from $35 but kept a buy rating, implying significant upside from the current share price and reinforcing a constructive long-term view. Benzinga report

Bank of America cut its price target to $30 from $35 but kept a rating, implying significant upside from the current share price and reinforcing a constructive long-term view. Neutral Sentiment: National Vision’s FY2026 guidance calls for EPS of $0.85 to $1.09 and revenue of $2.0 billion to $2.1 billion, which appears close to expectations but not meaningfully above them. National Vision Holdings, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

National Vision’s FY2026 guidance calls for EPS of $0.85 to $1.09 and revenue of $2.0 billion to $2.1 billion, which appears close to expectations but not meaningfully above them. Negative Sentiment: Revenue of $543.9 million missed analyst estimates slightly, and the stock still faces pressure from the earnings investigation announcement, which could weigh on sentiment. Johnson Fistel investigation announcement

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc is an American optical retailer specializing in accessible vision care and eyewear. The company operates under multiple retail banners, offering comprehensive eye health services and a wide range of optical products. Since its founding in the early 1990s, National Vision has focused on providing value-driven solutions, targeting underserved and price‐conscious consumer segments.

Through its primary retail brands—including America's Best Contacts & Eyeglasses, Eyeglass World, Optical America and Vista Optical—National Vision delivers services such as comprehensive eye examinations, prescription eyewear, contact lenses, sunglasses and lens accessories.

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