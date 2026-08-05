Natural Resource Partners LP (NYSE:NRP) to Issue $0.75 Quarterly Dividend

Natural Resource Partners LP (NYSE:NRP - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th.

Natural Resource Partners has raised its dividend by an average of 0.3%per year over the last three years.

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Natural Resource Partners Price Performance

NRP stock traded up $7.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.76. 124,527 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,483. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.75. Natural Resource Partners has a 1-year low of $95.51 and a 1-year high of $128.60. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The energy company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.55. The firm had revenue of $52.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.70 million. Natural Resource Partners had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 61.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings lowered Natural Resource Partners from a "buy (b)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Natural Resource Partners has an average rating of "Hold".

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About Natural Resource Partners

Natural Resource Partners LP NYSE: NRP is a master limited partnership that acquires and manages royalty and other mineral interests in coal and other natural resources across North America and Australia. The partnership was formed in 2010 as a spin-out from a major U.S. coal producer and is headquartered in Fairmont, West Virginia. Its core business model centers on owning gross proceeds interests, gross royalty proceeds interests and fee minerals, which provide the right to receive a portion of revenues from mining and mineral production without operating the mines directly.

NRP's U.S.

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