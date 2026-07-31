NatWest Group's (NWG) "Buy" Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

NatWest Group (LON:NWG - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Friday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 730 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group's price objective points to a potential upside of 2.30% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 860 price target on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 840 price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and set a GBX 725 price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Shore Capital Group upgraded shares of NatWest Group to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 750 to GBX 780 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 743.75.

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NatWest Group Trading Up 4.4%

NatWest Group stock opened at GBX 713.57 on Friday. NatWest Group has a twelve month low of GBX 500.20 and a twelve month high of GBX 714.40. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 640.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 614.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £56.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.81.

NatWest Group (LON:NWG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported GBX 38.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 20.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that NatWest Group will post 45.9724712 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at NatWest Group

In other NatWest Group news, insider Stuart Lewis purchased 497 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 668 per share, for a total transaction of £3,319.96. Also, insider Albert Hitchcock purchased 514 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 668 per share, for a total transaction of £3,433.52. Insiders have bought a total of 6,761 shares of company stock valued at $4,066,780 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

About NatWest Group

We're a UK-focussed bank serving over 20 million customers, with businesses across retail, commercial and private banking markets. With a brand history stretching back nearly 300 years, we have our roots in the communities we serve across every nation and region of the UK. Our brands include NatWest, Royal Bank of Scotland, Ulster Bank and Coutts.

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