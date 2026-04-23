Navan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVN) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Navan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVN - Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.2143.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NAVN. Zacks Research raised shares of Navan to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, December 26th. Weiss Ratings began coverage on shares of Navan in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued a "sell (d)" rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Navan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Navan from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Navan from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

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Key Headlines Impacting Navan

Here are the key news stories impacting Navan this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Analysts commentary: A Globe and Mail roundup includes analyst insights on Navan alongside larger tech names; this may provide context for institutional views but contains no single catalyst. Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Navan, Inc. Class A (NAVN) and Apple (AAPL)

Analysts commentary: A Globe and Mail roundup includes analyst insights on Navan alongside larger tech names; this may provide context for institutional views but contains no single catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Widespread class‑action activity and shareholder notices: Multiple law firms (Bronstein, Hagens Berman, Levi & Korsinsky, Robbins Geller, Rosen, Kahn Swick & Foti, Berger Montague, Faruqi & Faruqi, Glancy, Bragar, Bernstein Liebhard, etc.) have announced investigations or filed/are soliciting lead‑plaintiff motions in a securities suit tied to Navan’s IPO, with an April 24 lead‑plaintiff deadline. This concentrated legal outreach increases the likelihood of litigation-related costs, management distraction, and potential settlements — a near‑term negative for sentiment. Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Urges Navan, Inc. Investors to Act

Widespread class‑action activity and shareholder notices: Multiple law firms (Bronstein, Hagens Berman, Levi & Korsinsky, Robbins Geller, Rosen, Kahn Swick & Foti, Berger Montague, Faruqi & Faruqi, Glancy, Bragar, Bernstein Liebhard, etc.) have announced investigations or filed/are soliciting lead‑plaintiff motions in a securities suit tied to Navan’s IPO, with an April 24 lead‑plaintiff deadline. This concentrated legal outreach increases the likelihood of litigation-related costs, management distraction, and potential settlements — a near‑term negative for sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Allegations in filings: One notice specifically alleges the IPO registration materials omitted that sales & marketing expenses would surge — an assertion that, if proven, could support investor claims and raise damage exposure. Investors will watch complaint details, discovery risk and any indications of material misstatement. NAVN 2-DAY DEADLINE ALERT: Securities Class Action Alleges Navan's (NAVN) IPO Materials Omitted to Surge in Sales & Marketing Expenses – Hagens Berman

Navan Stock Up 0.9%

NASDAQ:NAVN opened at $15.58 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.16. Navan has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45.

Navan (NASDAQ:NAVN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $177.92 million during the quarter. Navan's quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Navan will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Navan

In other Navan news, CEO Ariel M. Cohen sold 151,007 shares of Navan stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $1,301,680.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,003,918 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,653,773.16. The trade was a 13.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anne Mary Giviskos sold 31,150 shares of Navan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total transaction of $296,548.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 74,940 shares in the company, valued at $713,428.80. This represents a 29.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 245,597 shares of company stock worth $2,208,060.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navan

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Navan during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Navan during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Navan during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Navan during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Navan during the 4th quarter worth $113,000.

Navan Company Profile

Navan NASDAQ: NAVN is a technology company that provides an integrated platform for corporate travel, expense management and business payments. The company combines online travel booking and itinerary management with expense reporting, corporate card services and payment processing to help organizations consolidate travel and T&E (travel and expense) workflows into a single system. Navan emphasizes a mobile-first user experience, automated reconciliation and policy controls to simplify administrative processes for finance and travel teams while improving the experience for travelers.

Navan’s offerings typically include online and mobile travel booking, real-time traveler support and duty-of-care features, automated expense capture and reporting, corporate card and virtual card issuance, and tools for payments and invoice management.

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