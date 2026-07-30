Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Insider Acquires 1,051 Shares of Stock

Navios Maritime Partners LP (NYSE:NMM - Get Free Report) insider Angeliki Frangou bought 1,051 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.55 per share, with a total value of $82,556.05. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 4,780,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,544,329.45. This represents a 0.02% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Angeliki Frangou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 30th, Angeliki Frangou purchased 1,068 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.37 per share, for a total transaction of $83,699.16.

On Tuesday, July 28th, Angeliki Frangou acquired 1,072 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.59 per share, for a total transaction of $84,248.48.

On Wednesday, July 22nd, Angeliki Frangou acquired 1,121 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.07 per share, with a total value of $83,032.47.

On Tuesday, July 21st, Angeliki Frangou acquired 1,149 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.03 per share, with a total value of $85,060.47.

On Monday, July 20th, Angeliki Frangou bought 1,167 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.95 per share, with a total value of $85,132.65.

On Monday, July 27th, Angeliki Frangou bought 1,053 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.64 per share, for a total transaction of $81,754.92.

On Friday, July 24th, Angeliki Frangou purchased 1,084 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.02 per share, for a total transaction of $85,657.68.

On Thursday, July 23rd, Angeliki Frangou purchased 1,131 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.81 per share, with a total value of $84,610.11.

On Tuesday, July 14th, Angeliki Frangou acquired 1,105 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.58 per share, with a total value of $83,515.90.

On Monday, July 13th, Angeliki Frangou acquired 1,100 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.41 per share, with a total value of $82,951.00.

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Navios Maritime Partners Stock Performance

Navios Maritime Partners stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.22. 83,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,497. Navios Maritime Partners LP has a 12 month low of $40.80 and a 12 month high of $80.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The shipping company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $357.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.80 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navios Maritime Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,911 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 57.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 199,141 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $13,438,000 after purchasing an additional 72,754 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners during the first quarter valued at about $1,889,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 45,274.3% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 149,527 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $10,090,000 after purchasing an additional 149,858 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 77.8% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,637 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on NMM shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Navios Maritime Partners in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Navios Maritime Partners has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Get Our Latest Report on NMM

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. NYSE: NMM is a dry bulk shipping company that owns and operates a fleet of Capesize, Panamax and Supramax vessels. The partnership charters its vessels under medium- and long-term contracts to a diverse group of charterers, providing seaborne transportation for major bulk cargoes such as iron ore, coal, grain and fertilizers. Through this asset-light model, Navios Maritime Partners seeks to generate stable cash flows while retaining flexibility to capitalize on market opportunities.

Formed in November 2007 and sponsored by Navios Maritime Holdings Inc, the partnership leverages the operating platform and commercial management capabilities of the Navios group.

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