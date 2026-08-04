Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Insider Acquires $66,400.00 in Stock

Navios Maritime Partners LP (NYSE:NMM - Get Free Report) insider Angeliki Frangou acquired 830 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.00 per share, with a total value of $66,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 4,782,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,628,560. This trade represents a 0.02% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Angeliki Frangou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 4th, Angeliki Frangou bought 1,041 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.94 per share, for a total transaction of $82,176.54.

On Monday, August 3rd, Angeliki Frangou bought 653 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.91 per share, with a total value of $52,181.23.

On Thursday, July 30th, Angeliki Frangou bought 1,068 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.37 per share, with a total value of $83,699.16.

On Wednesday, July 29th, Angeliki Frangou purchased 1,051 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.55 per share, for a total transaction of $82,556.05.

On Tuesday, July 28th, Angeliki Frangou purchased 1,072 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.59 per share, for a total transaction of $84,248.48.

On Wednesday, July 22nd, Angeliki Frangou acquired 1,121 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.07 per share, with a total value of $83,032.47.

On Tuesday, July 21st, Angeliki Frangou acquired 1,149 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.03 per share, with a total value of $85,060.47.

On Monday, July 20th, Angeliki Frangou acquired 1,167 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.95 per share, with a total value of $85,132.65.

On Monday, July 27th, Angeliki Frangou bought 1,053 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.64 per share, for a total transaction of $81,754.92.

On Friday, July 24th, Angeliki Frangou bought 1,084 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.02 per share, for a total transaction of $85,657.68.

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Navios Maritime Partners Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of NYSE NMM traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.45. The company had a trading volume of 133,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.20. Navios Maritime Partners LP has a 12-month low of $42.77 and a 12-month high of $82.84.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The shipping company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.58. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $357.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Navios Maritime Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Navios Maritime Partners's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navios Maritime Partners

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 599 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NMM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered Navios Maritime Partners from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Navios Maritime Partners in a report on Friday, April 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $85.00.

View Our Latest Report on NMM

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. NYSE: NMM is a dry bulk shipping company that owns and operates a fleet of Capesize, Panamax and Supramax vessels. The partnership charters its vessels under medium- and long-term contracts to a diverse group of charterers, providing seaborne transportation for major bulk cargoes such as iron ore, coal, grain and fertilizers. Through this asset-light model, Navios Maritime Partners seeks to generate stable cash flows while retaining flexibility to capitalize on market opportunities.

Formed in November 2007 and sponsored by Navios Maritime Holdings Inc, the partnership leverages the operating platform and commercial management capabilities of the Navios group.

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