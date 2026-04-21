Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Insider Angeliki Frangou Buys 1,190 Shares

Navios Maritime Partners LP (NYSE:NMM - Get Free Report) insider Angeliki Frangou bought 1,190 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.30 per share, with a total value of $83,657.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 4,701,888 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $330,542,726.40. The trade was a 0.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Angeliki Frangou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 17th, Angeliki Frangou bought 1,201 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.39 per share, for a total transaction of $84,538.39.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Angeliki Frangou purchased 1,192 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.39 per share, for a total transaction of $83,904.88.

On Thursday, April 16th, Angeliki Frangou purchased 1,199 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.71 per share, with a total value of $83,582.29.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Angeliki Frangou acquired 1,201 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.23 per share, with a total value of $84,346.23.

On Monday, April 13th, Angeliki Frangou acquired 1,204 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.24 per share, for a total transaction of $84,568.96.

On Friday, April 10th, Angeliki Frangou bought 1,188 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.94 per share, for a total transaction of $81,900.72.

On Thursday, April 9th, Angeliki Frangou bought 1,155 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.78 per share, with a total value of $81,750.90.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Angeliki Frangou bought 1,208 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.40 per share, with a total value of $86,251.20.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Angeliki Frangou purchased 1,173 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.09 per share, for a total transaction of $82,215.57.

On Monday, April 6th, Angeliki Frangou purchased 1,200 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $84,564.00.

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Navios Maritime Partners Price Performance

NMM traded down $1.37 on Tuesday, reaching $68.64. 131,027 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,503. Navios Maritime Partners LP has a twelve month low of $31.75 and a twelve month high of $74.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $67.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.48.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.99. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $365.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. Navios Maritime Partners's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Navios Maritime Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. Navios Maritime Partners's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NMM shares. Weiss Ratings raised Navios Maritime Partners from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Navios Maritime Partners from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Navios Maritime Partners presently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Report on Navios Maritime Partners

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navios Maritime Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NMM. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 599 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC raised its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 65,250 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $2,940,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,192 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 0.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 92,682 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 25.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,706 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. NYSE: NMM is a dry bulk shipping company that owns and operates a fleet of Capesize, Panamax and Supramax vessels. The partnership charters its vessels under medium- and long-term contracts to a diverse group of charterers, providing seaborne transportation for major bulk cargoes such as iron ore, coal, grain and fertilizers. Through this asset-light model, Navios Maritime Partners seeks to generate stable cash flows while retaining flexibility to capitalize on market opportunities.

Formed in November 2007 and sponsored by Navios Maritime Holdings Inc, the partnership leverages the operating platform and commercial management capabilities of the Navios group.

Further Reading

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