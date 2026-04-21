Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Insider Purchases 1,201 Shares

Navios Maritime Partners LP (NYSE:NMM - Get Free Report) insider Angeliki Frangou acquired 1,201 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.39 per share, with a total value of $84,538.39. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 4,700,698 shares of the company's stock, valued at $330,882,132.22. This represents a 0.03% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Angeliki Frangou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 20th, Angeliki Frangou purchased 1,190 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.30 per share, with a total value of $83,657.00.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Angeliki Frangou purchased 1,192 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.39 per share, for a total transaction of $83,904.88.

On Thursday, April 16th, Angeliki Frangou purchased 1,199 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.71 per share, for a total transaction of $83,582.29.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Angeliki Frangou acquired 1,201 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.23 per share, with a total value of $84,346.23.

On Monday, April 13th, Angeliki Frangou bought 1,204 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.24 per share, with a total value of $84,568.96.

On Friday, April 10th, Angeliki Frangou bought 1,188 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.94 per share, for a total transaction of $81,900.72.

On Thursday, April 9th, Angeliki Frangou purchased 1,155 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.78 per share, for a total transaction of $81,750.90.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Angeliki Frangou purchased 1,208 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.40 per share, for a total transaction of $86,251.20.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Angeliki Frangou acquired 1,173 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.09 per share, with a total value of $82,215.57.

On Monday, April 6th, Angeliki Frangou acquired 1,200 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $84,564.00.

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Navios Maritime Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NMM traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.64. 131,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,503. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $67.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.23. Navios Maritime Partners LP has a 52-week low of $31.75 and a 52-week high of $74.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $365.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.00 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 21.23%.Navios Maritime Partners's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share.

Navios Maritime Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. Navios Maritime Partners's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navios Maritime Partners

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 599 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NMM. Wall Street Zen upgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Weiss Ratings raised Navios Maritime Partners from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Report on Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. NYSE: NMM is a dry bulk shipping company that owns and operates a fleet of Capesize, Panamax and Supramax vessels. The partnership charters its vessels under medium- and long-term contracts to a diverse group of charterers, providing seaborne transportation for major bulk cargoes such as iron ore, coal, grain and fertilizers. Through this asset-light model, Navios Maritime Partners seeks to generate stable cash flows while retaining flexibility to capitalize on market opportunities.

Formed in November 2007 and sponsored by Navios Maritime Holdings Inc, the partnership leverages the operating platform and commercial management capabilities of the Navios group.

Further Reading

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