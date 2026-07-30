Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Insider Purchases $84,248.48 in Stock

Navios Maritime Partners LP (NYSE:NMM - Get Free Report) insider Angeliki Frangou bought 1,072 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.59 per share, with a total value of $84,248.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 4,779,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,652,969.72. The trade was a 0.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Angeliki Frangou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 30th, Angeliki Frangou bought 1,068 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.37 per share, for a total transaction of $83,699.16.

On Wednesday, July 29th, Angeliki Frangou purchased 1,051 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.55 per share, for a total transaction of $82,556.05.

On Wednesday, July 22nd, Angeliki Frangou acquired 1,121 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.07 per share, with a total value of $83,032.47.

On Tuesday, July 21st, Angeliki Frangou acquired 1,149 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.03 per share, for a total transaction of $85,060.47.

On Monday, July 20th, Angeliki Frangou bought 1,167 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.95 per share, for a total transaction of $85,132.65.

On Monday, July 27th, Angeliki Frangou purchased 1,053 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.64 per share, with a total value of $81,754.92.

On Friday, July 24th, Angeliki Frangou acquired 1,084 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.02 per share, for a total transaction of $85,657.68.

On Thursday, July 23rd, Angeliki Frangou acquired 1,131 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.81 per share, with a total value of $84,610.11.

On Tuesday, July 14th, Angeliki Frangou purchased 1,105 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.58 per share, for a total transaction of $83,515.90.

On Monday, July 13th, Angeliki Frangou acquired 1,100 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.41 per share, with a total value of $82,951.00.

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Navios Maritime Partners Stock Performance

Navios Maritime Partners stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.22. The stock had a trading volume of 83,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,497. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.00. Navios Maritime Partners LP has a 12 month low of $40.80 and a 12 month high of $80.97. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $73.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.69.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The shipping company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $357.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.80 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 25.05%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Navios Maritime Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 599 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NMM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered Navios Maritime Partners from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Navios Maritime Partners in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Navios Maritime Partners

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. NYSE: NMM is a dry bulk shipping company that owns and operates a fleet of Capesize, Panamax and Supramax vessels. The partnership charters its vessels under medium- and long-term contracts to a diverse group of charterers, providing seaborne transportation for major bulk cargoes such as iron ore, coal, grain and fertilizers. Through this asset-light model, Navios Maritime Partners seeks to generate stable cash flows while retaining flexibility to capitalize on market opportunities.

Formed in November 2007 and sponsored by Navios Maritime Holdings Inc, the partnership leverages the operating platform and commercial management capabilities of the Navios group.

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