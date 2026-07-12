Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

Shares of Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of "Hold" by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.16.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NYAX. UBS Group upped their price objective on Nayax from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays began coverage on Nayax in a report on Wednesday. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $79.80 target price on shares of Nayax in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Nayax from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Nayax from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nayax news, insider Eden Zafrani sold 500 shares of Nayax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $32,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 14,869 shares of the company's stock, valued at $964,849.41. The trade was a 3.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sagit Manor sold 1,252 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total value of $83,558.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 45,238 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,019,184.12. The trade was a 2.69% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 50,385 shares of company stock worth $3,659,391 in the last 90 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nayax

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NYAX. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nayax during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,072,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of Nayax by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 839,477 shares of the company's stock worth $42,399,000 after buying an additional 26,146 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Nayax by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 198,714 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,044,000 after buying an additional 72,354 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Nayax by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 34,489 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 20,121 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Nayax by 12,665.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,443 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 56,993 shares in the last quarter. 34.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nayax Price Performance

Shares of NYAX traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.66. 6,825 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,522. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Nayax has a 12 month low of $39.17 and a 12 month high of $76.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 83.11 and a beta of 0.47. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $67.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.82.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $106.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.64 million. Nayax had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.95%. Equities analysts expect that Nayax will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

About Nayax

Nayax Ltd. is a global fintech company specializing in cashless payment solutions, telematics and management services for unattended retail environments. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Israel, Nayax develops hardware and software platforms that enable vending machines, kiosks, laundromats, e-commerce and self-checkout points to accept a wide range of payment methods, including credit and debit cards, mobile wallets and contactless NFC transactions.

The company’s product portfolio comprises proprietary point-of-sale terminals—such as the VPOS and Carbon series—as well as a cloud-based management suite known as the Monyx platform.

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