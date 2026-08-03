Nayax (NYAX) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share and revenue of $116.7490 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 10, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $106.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.64 million. Nayax had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 14.09%. On average, analysts expect Nayax to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Nayax Price Performance

Nayax stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.40. 5,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,073. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.85 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Nayax has a twelve month low of $39.17 and a twelve month high of $76.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Eden Zafrani sold 500 shares of Nayax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $32,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 14,869 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $964,849.41. This trade represents a 3.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Carly Lisanne Furman sold 382 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $26,006.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 21,439 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,567.12. This represents a 1.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,353 shares of company stock worth $3,463,734.

Institutional Trading of Nayax

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Nayax by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,894 shares of the company's stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nayax by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nayax by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,058 shares of the company's stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Nayax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nayax by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,139 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.87% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $79.80 price target on shares of Nayax in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Nayax from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded Nayax from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays started coverage on Nayax in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Nayax from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $78.16.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Nayax

Nayax Company Profile

Nayax Ltd. is a global fintech company specializing in cashless payment solutions, telematics and management services for unattended retail environments. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Israel, Nayax develops hardware and software platforms that enable vending machines, kiosks, laundromats, e-commerce and self-checkout points to accept a wide range of payment methods, including credit and debit cards, mobile wallets and contactless NFC transactions.

The company’s product portfolio comprises proprietary point-of-sale terminals—such as the VPOS and Carbon series—as well as a cloud-based management suite known as the Monyx platform.

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