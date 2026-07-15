NB Bancorp (NBBK) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share and revenue of $72.7360 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

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NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $69.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.83 million. NB Bancorp had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 8.57%. On average, analysts expect NB Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NB Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:NBBK opened at $20.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.34 and a 200-day moving average of $20.80. NB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.76 and a 52 week high of $22.86. The company has a market capitalization of $933.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.03.

NB Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. NB Bancorp's payout ratio is presently 20.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NBBK shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on NB Bancorp from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of NB Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded NB Bancorp from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NBBK

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NB Bancorp news, CEO Joseph P. Campanelli acquired 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.18 per share, for a total transaction of $57,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 377,790 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,246,012.20. This represents a 0.80% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hope Pascucci acquired 20,000 shares of NB Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.46 per share, for a total transaction of $389,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 142,402 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,771,142.92. The trade was a 16.34% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders purchased 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $495,365. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NB Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBBK. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in NB Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NB Bancorp by 1,640.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,945 shares of the company's stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,546 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of NB Bancorp by 464.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,022 shares of the company's stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,602 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of NB Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in NB Bancorp by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,676 shares of the company's stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period.

About NB Bancorp

NB Bancorp, Inc NASDAQ: NBBK is the bank holding company for NB Bank, N.A., a full-service community bank headquartered in Newburyport, Massachusetts. Through a network of branches across Northeast Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire, the company offers deposit and lending services tailored to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses.

The company's core product lineup includes checking and savings accounts, money market deposits and certificates of deposit, along with residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit and commercial lending solutions.

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