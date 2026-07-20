NBT Bancorp (NBTB) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.02 per share and revenue of $188.8140 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 28, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

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NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $184.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.35 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 11.06%. On average, analysts expect NBT Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NBT Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NBTB opened at $52.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.48. NBT Bancorp has a 12 month low of $39.19 and a 12 month high of $53.33. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $47.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

NBT Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. NBT Bancorp's dividend payout ratio is presently 42.17%.

Insider Activity at NBT Bancorp

In other NBT Bancorp news, EVP Ruth H. Mahoney sold 5,000 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total value of $233,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,428 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $765,544.80. The trade was a 23.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Heidi M. Hoeller sold 2,100 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $100,863.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 11,560 shares in the company, valued at $555,226.80. This trade represents a 15.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 2.99% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBTB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1,645.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 646 shares of the bank's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in NBT Bancorp by 13,316.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 805 shares of the bank's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in NBT Bancorp by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the bank's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,724 shares of the bank's stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. 58.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on NBTB shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NBT Bancorp from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of NBT Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 27th. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on NBT Bancorp from $47.00 to $46.50 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised NBT Bancorp from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $51.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NBTB

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp, Inc NASDAQ: NBTB is the bank holding company for NBT Bank, N.A., a full-service commercial bank that serves both individual and corporate clients across the Northeastern United States. Through its branch network and digital channels, the company offers a comprehensive range of commercial banking services, including business lending, treasury management, cash management and specialized industry financing. Its consumer banking platform provides checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, home mortgages, home equity lines of credit and other lending solutions tailored to meet personal and household financial needs.

In addition to traditional banking, NBT Bancorp delivers wealth management and fiduciary services through its trust division, offering investment advisory, trust administration, retirement planning and estate settlement.

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