nCino (NCNO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2027 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share and revenue of $155.7660 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2027 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. nCino had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 0.87%.The business had revenue of $149.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect nCino to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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nCino Stock Performance

Shares of NCNO opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. nCino has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $33.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 301.00 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.49 and a 200 day moving average of $20.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of nCino from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of nCino from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of nCino from $36.00 to $21.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of nCino from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $25.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on nCino

Insider Activity at nCino

In related news, Director Pierre Naude sold 35,650 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $642,413.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,108,473 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,974,683.46. The trade was a 3.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 14,650 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $263,993.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 702,293 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,655,319.86. The trade was a 2.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,918 shares of company stock valued at $2,900,939. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of nCino

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of nCino by 1.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 62,747 shares of the company's stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of nCino by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,958 shares of the company's stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in nCino by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,701 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in nCino by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,474 shares of the company's stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in nCino by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,254 shares of the company's stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc provides a cloud-based banking operating system designed to modernize and streamline processes for financial institutions. Built on a software-as-a-service (SaaS) model, the nCino Bank Operating System integrates key banking functions into a unified platform, enabling banks and credit unions to enhance efficiency, reduce risk and improve customer experiences.

Founded in 2012 as a spinoff from Live Oak Bank, nCino launched its flagship offering to address the needs of commercial and retail lenders seeking to replace legacy systems.

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