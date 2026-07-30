NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.83), Zacks reports. NCS Multistage had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 10.78%.

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NCS Multistage Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of NCS Multistage stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.42. 4,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,986. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. NCS Multistage has a twelve month low of $29.48 and a twelve month high of $87.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NCS Multistage

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NCS Multistage by 342.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 863 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NCS Multistage by 3,774.4% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the company's stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,964 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NCS Multistage during the third quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NCS Multistage by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the company's stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in NCS Multistage by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 21,489 shares of the company's stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.91% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NCSM. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NCS Multistage to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Zacks Research upgraded NCS Multistage from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered NCS Multistage from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Get Our Latest Analysis on NCSM

NCS Multistage Company Profile

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc is an oilfield services company that designs, engineers and manufactures downhole completion systems for use in hydraulic fracturing operations across North America. Specializing in multi‐stage stimulation technologies, the company's product portfolio includes composite frac plugs, open‐hole frac systems and mechanical isolation tools that enable producers to optimize well performance in unconventional reservoirs. Its tools are employed in plug-and-perf operations, horizontal completions and re-entry applications, providing zonal isolation and pressure integrity throughout the fracturing process.

In addition to its core frac plug offerings, NCS Multistage provides a range of complementary services including on-site rig support, tool installation supervision and pressure testing.

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