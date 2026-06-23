Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Shares Down 2.9% - What's Next?

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report)'s stock price was down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $251.00 and last traded at $275.25. Approximately 18,478,663 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 16,329,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $283.61.

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Nebius Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Nebius Group from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Nebius Group from $169.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. DA Davidson cut shares of Nebius Group from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Finally, Freedom Capital cut Nebius Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nebius Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $203.25.

View Our Latest Report on Nebius Group

Nebius Group Trading Down 2.9%

The stock has a market capitalization of $69.64 billion, a PE ratio of 88.79 and a beta of 4.03. The company has a quick ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 8.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business's 50-day moving average is $203.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.58.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.54. Nebius Group had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 95.27%.The company had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.13 million. The business's revenue was up 684.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 10,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.20, for a total value of $2,976,331.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 26,886 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,425,913.20. This represents a 28.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Danila Shtan sold 15,678 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.96, for a total transaction of $3,746,414.88. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 291,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,704,632. This trade represents a 5.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 700,710 shares of company stock worth $132,153,501 over the last ninety days.

Institutional Trading of Nebius Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Nebius Group by 34,371.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 93,762 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,848,000 after acquiring an additional 93,490 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the fourth quarter valued at $24,756,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Nebius Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,401,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nebius Group by 1,095.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,046,799 shares of the company's stock valued at $169,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Nebius Group during the 4th quarter worth $8,111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.90% of the company's stock.

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

Further Reading

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