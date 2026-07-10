Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Stock Price Up 1.6% - Still a Buy?

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 1.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $224.48 and last traded at $219.65. 10,892,088 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 16,377,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $216.20.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Nebius Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nebius Group from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Nebius Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Nebius Group from $169.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Nebius Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $203.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Nebius Group

Nebius Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a current ratio of 8.33. The stock has a market cap of $55.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.86 and a beta of 4.10. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $224.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.92.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.58. Nebius Group had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 95.27%.The company had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.13 million. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 684.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrey Korolenko sold 33,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.45, for a total transaction of $7,974,926.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 551,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,812,532.10. This represents a 5.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Wilson Iv Boynton sold 5,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $1,472,121.48. Following the transaction, the director owned 378,665 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $95,912,057.85. This trade represents a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 685,822 shares of company stock worth $143,150,295 over the last quarter.

Institutional Trading of Nebius Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Nebius Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the company's stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Nebius Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,977 shares of the company's stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the company's stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the company's stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allied Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nebius Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. 21.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nebius Group Company Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

Further Reading

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