Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Stock Price Up 6% - Time to Buy?

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report)'s share price rose 6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $297.93 and last traded at $280.91. Approximately 23,901,882 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 16,153,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $265.10.

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Nebius Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NBIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citizens Jmp raised their price target on Nebius Group from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Nebius Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised Nebius Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BWS Financial raised their price objective on Nebius Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Nebius Group in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. They set a "buy" rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $203.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NBIS

Nebius Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 8.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.62 and a 200-day moving average of $130.29. The stock has a market cap of $71.08 billion, a PE ratio of 90.62 and a beta of 4.03.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.54. Nebius Group had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 95.27%.The firm had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.13 million. The company's quarterly revenue was up 684.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Elena Bunina sold 10,894 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $2,253,641.78. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,772 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,228,403.64. This trade represents a 50.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Arkadiy Volozh sold 33,358 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.73, for a total value of $3,460,225.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 868,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,067,617.97. This represents a 3.70% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 700,710 shares of company stock valued at $132,153,501.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nebius Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Nebius Group in the first quarter valued at about $284,000. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its position in Nebius Group by 456.5% in the first quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 51,066 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 41,890 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Nebius Group by 50.0% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 750 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nebius Group in the first quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Rovida Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Nebius Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Rovida Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,893,647 shares of the company's stock valued at $196,333,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.90% of the company's stock.

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

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