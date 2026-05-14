Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Stock Price Up 6.7% After Earnings Beat

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) shares rose 6.7% during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $233.73 and last traded at $221.15. Approximately 29,585,810 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 15,791,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $207.27.

The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.54. Nebius Group had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 19.02%.The business had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.13 million. Nebius Group's quarterly revenue was up 684.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

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Key Nebius Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Nebius posted blowout Q1 results, with revenue rising 684% year over year to $399 million, EPS beating estimates, and adjusted EBITDA turning positive, signaling accelerating demand for its AI cloud and data center services.

Nebius posted blowout Q1 results, with revenue rising 684% year over year to $399 million, EPS beating estimates, and adjusted EBITDA turning positive, signaling accelerating demand for its AI cloud and data center services. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its annual recurring revenue guidance and secured up to 1.2 GW of power and land for a new owned AI factory in Pennsylvania, giving investors more visibility into future capacity growth and scale.

The company raised its annual recurring revenue guidance and secured up to 1.2 GW of power and land for a new owned AI factory in Pennsylvania, giving investors more visibility into future capacity growth and scale. Positive Sentiment: Nebius also broke ground on its first gigawatt-scale AI factory campus in Independence, Missouri, a major U.S. infrastructure buildout that could support long-term revenue growth and local community investment. Article Title

Nebius also broke ground on its first gigawatt-scale AI factory campus in Independence, Missouri, a major U.S. infrastructure buildout that could support long-term revenue growth and local community investment. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street analysts responded by lifting price targets, including Citizens JMP to $270 and DA Davidson to $250, while Morgan Stanley also raised its target, reflecting improved sentiment after the earnings beat.

Wall Street analysts responded by lifting price targets, including Citizens JMP to $270 and DA Davidson to $250, while Morgan Stanley also raised its target, reflecting improved sentiment after the earnings beat. Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlighted additional AI platform expansion, including the Clarifai team joining Nebius and licensing of inference technology, which strengthens its Token Factory and full-stack AI offering.

Coverage highlighted additional AI platform expansion, including the Clarifai team joining Nebius and licensing of inference technology, which strengthens its Token Factory and full-stack AI offering. Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts kept a more cautious stance despite the strong results, with Morgan Stanley maintaining an equal-weight rating even as it increased its price target.

Some analysts kept a more cautious stance despite the strong results, with Morgan Stanley maintaining an equal-weight rating even as it increased its price target. Neutral Sentiment: Articles comparing Nebius with other data center and AI infrastructure stocks may add to investor attention, but do not represent a direct company-specific catalyst.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NBIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Nebius Group from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Freedom Capital downgraded Nebius Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Nebius Group in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "peer perform" rating for the company. Compass Point began coverage on Nebius Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. They set a "buy" rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Nebius Group in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nebius Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $172.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on NBIS

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.10, for a total value of $720,450.00. Following the sale, the executive owned 42,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,750,136.20. This represents a 9.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Danila Shtan sold 13,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total value of $1,332,443.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 307,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,362,798.84. This trade represents a 4.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 146,441 shares of company stock worth $17,672,342 in the last quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nebius Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Nebius Group by 34,371.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 93,762 shares of the company's stock worth $7,848,000 after buying an additional 93,490 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nebius Group by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 33,488 shares of the company's stock worth $3,760,000 after buying an additional 18,533 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in Nebius Group during the 3rd quarter worth $2,309,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new position in Nebius Group during the 4th quarter worth $24,756,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Nebius Group by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 86,169 shares of the company's stock worth $9,674,000 after buying an additional 29,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.90% of the company's stock.

Nebius Group Stock Up 6.7%

The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $55.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.47 and a beta of 4.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.58.

Nebius Group Company Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

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