Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Trading 8.1% Higher - What's Next?

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) rose 8.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $209.07 and last traded at $210.9570. Approximately 5,891,681 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 16,330,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $195.19.

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More Nebius Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NBIS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nebius Group from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Nebius Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Nebius Group from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Freedom Capital cut shares of Nebius Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Nebius Group in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $203.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NBIS

Nebius Group Trading Up 3.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 8.33 and a quick ratio of 8.33. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $221.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.22 and a beta of 4.10.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.58. Nebius Group had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 95.27%.The company had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.13 million. The business's quarterly revenue was up 684.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Danila Shtan sold 16,937 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.45, for a total value of $3,987,816.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 274,763 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $64,692,948.35. This trade represents a 5.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 10,776 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.20, for a total transaction of $2,976,331.20. Following the transaction, the executive owned 26,886 shares in the company, valued at $7,425,913.20. This represents a 28.61% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 692,965 shares of company stock valued at $144,150,315 over the last three months.

Institutional Trading of Nebius Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBIS. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Nebius Group by 2,391.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,219,326 shares of the company's stock worth $269,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090,103 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the 4th quarter valued at $231,635,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nebius Group by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 10,132,279 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,137,551,000 after buying an additional 2,536,832 shares in the last quarter. Accel Leaders 3 Associates L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nebius Group in the 4th quarter worth about $188,496,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nebius Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $238,511,000. 21.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nebius Group Company Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

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