Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Trading Down 9.7% - Should You Sell?

Shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) fell 9.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $161.44 and last traded at $169.69. Approximately 28,480,203 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 16,717,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $187.88.

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Nebius Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NBIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Nebius Group from $169.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Nebius Group from $248.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Citizens Jmp boosted their target price on shares of Nebius Group from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Nebius Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Freedom Capital raised shares of Nebius Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nebius Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $222.15.

View Our Latest Analysis on NBIS

Nebius Group Stock Down 9.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 8.33 and a quick ratio of 8.33. The company has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.74 and a beta of 4.10. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $228.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.16.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.58. Nebius Group had a net margin of 95.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $375.13 million. Nebius Group's revenue for the quarter was up 684.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nebius Group

In related news, CEO Arkadiy Volozh sold 46,627 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.45, for a total transaction of $10,978,327.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 821,662 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $193,460,317.90. The trade was a 5.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Wilson Iv Boynton sold 5,812 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $1,472,121.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 378,665 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $95,912,057.85. This represents a 1.51% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 668,405 shares of company stock worth $140,422,170.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Nebius Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the company's stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Nebius Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,977 shares of the company's stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Nebius Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the company's stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC boosted its position in Nebius Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the company's stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allied Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. 21.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nebius Group Company Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

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