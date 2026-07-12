Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $203.25.

NBIS has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Nebius Group in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Nebius Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nebius Group from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Nebius Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upped their target price on shares of Nebius Group from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th.

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Nebius Group Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Nebius Group stock traded up $3.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $219.65. The stock had a trading volume of 11,462,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,635,219. The company has a current ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Nebius Group has a 1 year low of $43.89 and a 1 year high of $299.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.86 and a beta of 4.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.41.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.58. Nebius Group had a net margin of 95.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $375.13 million. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 684.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nebius Group will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Nebius Group

In other news, CTO Danila Shtan sold 16,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.45, for a total transaction of $3,987,816.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 274,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,692,948.35. This represents a 5.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Wilson Iv Boynton sold 5,812 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $1,472,121.48. Following the sale, the director directly owned 378,665 shares of the company's stock, valued at $95,912,057.85. The trade was a 1.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 685,822 shares of company stock valued at $143,150,295.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allied Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Nebius Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Nebius Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Nebius Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SHP Wealth Management bought a new position in Nebius Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nebius Group by 62.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 260 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 21.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

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