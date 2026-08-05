Needham & Company LLC Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Stock

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $81.00 to $93.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC's price objective points to a potential upside of 22.63% from the company's current price.

LIVN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on LivaNova from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of LivaNova from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on LivaNova from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Freedom Capital raised shares of LivaNova to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of LivaNova from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $82.88.

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LivaNova Price Performance

NASDAQ LIVN traded down $9.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.84. 981,432 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,351. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. LivaNova has a fifty-two week low of $45.64 and a fifty-two week high of $85.76. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $79.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.51.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $390.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.50 million. LivaNova had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. LivaNova has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.300-4.400 EPS. Research analysts expect that LivaNova will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at LivaNova

In related news, Director Francesco Bianchi sold 1,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total value of $136,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,228 shares of the company's stock, valued at $547,521. This represents a 19.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of LivaNova

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIVN. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in LivaNova by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 35,497 shares of the company's stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 4.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 814,974 shares of the company's stock worth $32,012,000 after buying an additional 36,094 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 168,863 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 15,405 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 19.6% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 43,879 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 7,195 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the first quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about LivaNova

Here are the key news stories impacting LivaNova this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings and revenue beat estimates. LivaNova reported adjusted earnings of $1.26 per share, above the $1.08-$1.09 analyst consensus and up from $1.05 a year earlier. Revenue rose 10.8% year over year to $390.54 million, exceeding expectations of approximately $380.50 million. LivaNova Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

LivaNova reported adjusted earnings of $1.26 per share, above the $1.08-$1.09 analyst consensus and up from $1.05 a year earlier. Revenue rose 10.8% year over year to $390.54 million, exceeding expectations of approximately $380.50 million. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its full-year earnings outlook. FY 2026 EPS guidance was set at $4.30-$4.40, above the $4.15 consensus estimate. Revenue guidance of roughly $1.5 billion was maintained in line with analyst expectations. LivaNova exceeds second-quarter forecasts and increases 2026 outlook

FY 2026 EPS guidance was set at $4.30-$4.40, above the $4.15 consensus estimate. Revenue guidance of roughly $1.5 billion was maintained in line with analyst expectations. Neutral Sentiment: The shares recently hit a fresh 52-week high. The strong rally leading into the earnings announcement may have raised investor expectations and increased the potential for profit-taking, even after the earnings beat. LivaNova Hits Fresh High

The strong rally leading into the earnings announcement may have raised investor expectations and increased the potential for profit-taking, even after the earnings beat. Negative Sentiment: Valuation may be contributing to the weaker reaction. With LivaNova trading near its yearly high and at approximately 38.6 times earnings, investors may be demanding stronger guidance or additional upside beyond the reported beats. The revenue outlook was merely in line with consensus, which may have limited enthusiasm.

About LivaNova

LivaNova plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures products and therapies for the cardiac surgery and neuromodulation markets. Headquartered in London, United Kingdom, and Houston, Texas, LivaNova serves hospitals, clinics and healthcare providers in more than 100 countries. The company's primary focus lies in advancing patient care through innovations in heart–lung bypass, cardiac preservation, circulatory support and neurostimulation therapies.

The Cardiac Surgery business unit offers a comprehensive portfolio of products used in cardiopulmonary bypass procedures, including oxygenators, heart–lung machines, arterial filters, cannulae and sutureless heart valves.

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